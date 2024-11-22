Home
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com launches job portal ManyJobs.com

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa formally launched the ManyJobs.com at an event here in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 15:33 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 15:33 IST
EmploymentIndian Matchmakingmatrimony.comJob portal

