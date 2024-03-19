JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski to assume role of board chairman

The fast-food chain also announced the nomination of Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, as an independent director of the board.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 16:31 IST

Follow Us

McDonald's said on Tuesday CEO Chris Kempczinski will take on an additional role as chairman of the board after the retirement of Enrique Hernandez.

The retirement of Hernandez, who has been on McDonald's board for 28 years, is effective as of the date of the company's 2024 annual shareholders' meeting.

The fast-food chain also announced the nomination of Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, as an independent director of the board.

Shares of McDonald's were up nearly 2 per cent in morning trade.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 March 2024, 16:31 IST)
Business NewsMcDonald

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT