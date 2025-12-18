<p><strong>After the phenomenal success of last year’s “All You Need is Digitek” campaign featuring Bollywood’s heartthrob Rohit Saraf, India’s leading imaging and creator technology brand Digitek returns with a fresh perspective and a deeper purpose. The new campaign, titled “Digitek Hai, Sab Ke Liye,” aims to celebrate inclusion — taking Digitek from the creator’s studio into every Indian household. In an exclusive conversation, Amit Saraff, Founder & CEO of Digitek, shares, </strong></p><p><strong>“We started with a simple mission — to empower creators. Over time, we realized that creativity doesn’t belong to a niche; it belongs to everyone. Whether you’re a filmmaker or a father recording his child’s first steps, Digitek wants to be part of your everyday story.” </strong></p><p><strong>The new campaign with Rohit Saraf continues to build on the emotional resonance that Digitek has crafted over the years. Rohit, who embodies the spirit of new-age India — relatable, ambitious, and effortlessly charming — brings alive the idea that creation, connection, and celebration are universal languages. </strong></p><p><strong>“Rohit represents every dreamer who has the courage to create, express, and share. His authenticity connects with millions, and that’s exactly what Digitek stands for — technology that feels human,” adds Amit Saraff. </strong></p><p><strong>From ring lights to tripods, microphones to smart accessories, Digitek’s expanding portfolio now addresses every segment — from aspiring vloggers to homemakers, from students to professionals, from passion to livelihood. The idea is simple yet powerful — if there’s a moment worth capturing, Digitek should be there. </strong></p><p><strong>With this new direction, the brand is not just pushing boundaries of content creation; it’s entering living rooms, kitchens, classrooms, and everyday life. The campaign blends emotion with aspiration — reaffirming that technology should not divide but unite. </strong></p><p><strong>“The phrase ‘Sab ke liye’ reflects our vision for democratizing creation. We want to make technology approachable, affordable, and aspirational — because in today’s India, everyone is a storyteller,” Mr. Saraff concludes. </strong></p><p><strong>Through powerful visuals, everyday narratives, and Rohit’s genuine charm, the campaign is set to remind India that creativity has no labels. It belongs to every hand that dares to hold a camera, a mic, or a dream. </strong></p><p><strong>Digitek, Sab Ke Liye — because in every corner of India, there’s a creator waiting to shine.</strong></p>