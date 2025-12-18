Menu
Homeindiakerala

Kerala: Second accused in 2017 actress assault case booked for defaming survivor online

Thrissur Cyber Police registered the case against Martin Antony, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the actress assault case.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 09:33 IST
India NewsKerala

