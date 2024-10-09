Mercedes-Benz car sales in India grew over 13% to 14,379 units in January-September 2024

<p>Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said its car sales in India grew over 13 per cent year-on-year to 14,379 units in the first nine months of 2024, registering the best-ever performance in January-September period.</p>.<p>The company further said the September quarter delivered over 21 per cent more cars at 5,117 units, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.</p>.Hyundai India to launch Rs 27,870 crore IPO next week at Rs 1,865-1,960 per share.<p>"With 14,379 new Mercedes-Benz delivered year-to-date in January-September (+13 per cent) including 5,117 units (+21 per cent) in Q3 '24 alone; Mercedes-Benz continues to buck the industry trend," the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>Mercedes-Benz India said the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales logged 84 per cent growth at 800 cars in the January-April period of the year, over the same period of 2023, which was the highest than any other luxury brand in the domestic market.</p>.<p>At the same time, the top-end vehicles grew by 18 per cent, it stated. </p>