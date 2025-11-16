<h2>Nitish Kumar likely to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time on November 19 or 20</h2>.<p>Putting all speculations to an end, Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Bihar in the next few days. The swearing-in will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/nitish-kumar-likely-to-be-sworn-in-as-bihar-chief-minister-for-10th-time-on-november-19-or-20-3800048">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NIA arrests suicide bomber Umar Nabi's aide in Delhi blast case</h2>.<p>In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 13 lives and left 32 others injured.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/red-fort-blast-case-nia-arrests-suicide-bomber-umar-nabis-aide-in-delhi-3800081">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Accused of donating bad kidney to dad': Rohini Acharya says kin abused her as Lalu family rift widens</h2>.<p>In a series of posts on X, on Sunday, Rohini charged cohorts of her brother, including accusing her of donating a "bad" kidney to her father, "in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket". In an obvious dig at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she said, "I would tell all married women never to do anything to save their parents, and if they have a brother, they should ask him to donate his own kidney or ask his Haryanavi friend to do so".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/accused-of-donating-bad-kidney-to-dad-rohini-acharya-says-kin-abused-her-as-lalu-family-rift-widens-3799917">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'White collar' terror module was scouting for suicide bomber since last year: Officials</h2>.<p>The sophisticated 'white-collar' terror module, spearheaded by a group of doctors recently busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police, had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with key planner Dr Umar Nabi pushing the agenda, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/white-collar-terror-module-was-scouting-for-suicide-bomber-since-last-year-officials-3799928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India lose first test against South Africa by 30 runs after being bowled out for 93 on Day 3</h2>.<p>Set a target of 124 after South Africa, overnight 93/7, dragged their second innings to 153 all out in 53 overs, India failed the spin test once again by crashing to 93 all out with Simon Harmer adding another 4/21 to go with his first innings haul of 4/30.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-lose-first-test-against-south-africa-by-30-runs-after-being-bowled-out-for-93-on-day-three-3799908">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress calls meeting of party leadership in states, UTs undergoing SIR, plans to intensify 'vote chori' charge</h2>.<p>Congress has called a meeting of party leadership in 12 states and union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing on Tuesday to review the developments. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-calls-key-meet-on-sir-in-12-states-plans-to-intensify-protest-against-ec-over-vote-chori-3799944">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SEBI-Sahara case: Supreme Court to hear on November 17 pleas of employees for payment of pending salaries</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the interim pleas of employees seeking payment of their pending salaries from the Sahara Group companies<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sebi-sahara-case-supreme-court-to-hear-on-november-17-pleas-of-employees-for-payment-of-pending-salaries-3799925">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sabarimala gold heist: SIT reaches Hill Shrine for scientific examination</h2>.<p>The SIT probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple reached the hill shrine on Sunday to conduct a scientific test, police officials said. The team will be stationed in Sannidhanam to complete the procedure on Monday itself, it is expected.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-heist-sit-reaches-hill-shrine-for-scientific-examination-3799894">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Enumeration forms distributed to 49.73 crore of 50.97 crore voters in 12 states and UTs where SIR is underway: EC<br></h2>.<p>Around 49.73 crore or 97.52 per cent of 50.97 crore voters have been distributed enumeration forms as part of the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/enumeration-forms-distributed-to-4973-crore-of-5097-crore-voters-in-12-states-and-uts-where-sir-is-underway-ec-3799976">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Keerthy Suresh becomes celebrity advocate for UNICEF India</h2>.<p>The actress will lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, helping to build greater awareness and action for every child.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/keerthy-suresh-becomes-celebrity-advocate-for-unicef-india-3799959">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Google commits $40 billion to expansion in Texas, its largest US state investment</h2>.<p>Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $40 billion expansion in Texas, marking the company’s largest-ever investment in a single US state. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/google-commits-40-billion-to-expansion-in-texas-its-largest-us-state-investment-3799779">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rare Asiatic Caracal spotted at Ramgarh in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer</h2>.<p>The elusive Asiatic Caracal has been spotted at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. “This is a big discovery,” said BNHS Director Kishor Rithe.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/rare-asiatic-caracal-spotted-at-ramgarh-in-rajasthans-jaisalmer-3799789">Read more</a></p>