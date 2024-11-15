Home
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 3% from January 1

Over the past three quarters, we have been facing increased pressure on our cost structure says Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 12:25 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 12:25 IST
India NewsMercedes-BenzBuisness News

