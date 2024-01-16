Musk wants 25% voting control at Tesla before fulfilling AI goal

He has long touted Tesla's partially automated "Full Self-Driving" software and its prototype humanoid robots, but the electric vehicle maker generates most of its revenue from its automotive business.

Musk, the world's richest person, currently owns around 13 per cent of Tesla stock after selling billions of dollars of shares in 2022 partly to help finance his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

In a separate post on X, he said he would be fine with a dual-class share structure to achieve his goal of getting 25 per cent voting control, but was told it was impossible after Tesla's initial public offering.

"It's weird that a crazy multi-class share structure like Meta has, which gives the next 20+ generations of Zuckerbergs control, is fine pre-IPO, but even a reasonable dual-class is not allowed post-IPO," he said, referring to the Facebook parent's founder Mark Zuckerberg.