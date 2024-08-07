Musk’s X accuses advertisers of boycotting platform in new lawsuit

The World Federation of Advertisers, Unilever, Mars, CVS Health and Orsted did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement on Tuesday about the lawsuit, X’s chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “people are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is constricted. No small group of people should monopolize what gets monetized.”

Ad revenue at X slumped for months after Musk bought the company in 2022. Some advertisers had been wary of ad spending under Musk amid questions and fears that their brands would appear next to harmful content that under prior owners might have been removed.

The advertising group launched the responsible media initiative in 2019 to “help the industry address the challenge of illegal or harmful content on digital media platforms and its monetization via advertising.”

Christine Bartholomew, an antitrust expert and professor at University at Buffalo's law school told Reuters that lawsuits alleging unlawful boycotts can face a high bar.

X must show that there was an actual agreement to boycott joined by each advertiser, Bartholomew said. "Proving this requirement is no small hurdle" in cases where an agreement might be implicit, she said.

Even if the case succeeds, X cannot force companies to spend ad revenue on the platform, Bartholomew said.