Namma Yatri launches cab services in Bengaluru

Namma Yatri has gone live with its cab-hailing services in its biggest market—Bengaluru, after the firm had earlier indicated that it was looking to expand from auto to cab services, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Meanwhile, the app has already launched its cab services in Kolkata and Kochi. As per a report in The Indian Express, the cab services of Namma Yatri will be in compliance of the revised fares for cab drivers fixed by the Karnataka government. Moreover, in case of a surge in demand, cab drivers will have to a pay subscription fee and this information will be conveyed to the drivers in advance.

The Karnataka government had in February issued a notification bringing a uniform fare structure for all cabs plying within the state.

Three categories have been formulated for cabs based on their purchase price. The base fare (first four kilometres) for a cab costing up to Rs 10 lakh is Rs 100. For every subsequent kilometre, it's Rs 24. For cabs costing Rs 10-15 lakh, the base fare is Rs 115, and for every subsequent kilometre it's Rs 28. The base fare and subsequent cost per km for cabs costing more than Rs 15 lakh is Rs 130 and 32, respectively.

The government has also stipulated luggage, waiting time, and night-time charges. While taxi drivers/aggregators can collect GST and tolls from passengers, they cannot levy any per-minute charges.

Namma Yatri was launched in November 2022 by the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) on the union government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. Juspay provided the technical know-how, including cloud and maps, under the Software as a Service (Saas) model. This was one of the first proponents of a daily subsciption model, as opposed to its competitors Ola and Uber that follow a commission model.

(With DHNS inputs)