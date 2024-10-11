Noel Tata to succeed Ratan Tata as Tata Trust Chairman

<p>Mumbai: Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata would be the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of Tata Group, which runs the salt-to-software conglomerate. His appointment comes into effect immediately, Tata Trusts said in a statement.</p><p>Ratan Tata, the Chairman-Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trust, passed away on Wednesday, aged 86.</p><p>The Tata Trusts (comprising Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts) - undertakes philanthropic activities across the country.</p>.'Unlike Ambani or Adani...': Here's what AI chatbots said about Ratan Tata.<p>Noel (67) is the half-brother of Ratan Tata. He is son of late Naval Tata and Simone Tata. </p><p>Noel is the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan.</p><p>He will become the 11th Chairman of Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust. </p><p>“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Mr. Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building," Noel Tata said.</p><p>Tata Trusts is the umbrella body that manages 14 trusts and owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons.</p>