<p>Following multiple flight delays in recent days, Delhi International Airport Limited on Monday issued passenger advisory informing IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. </p><p>Taking to their official X handle, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."</p><p>"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on ground staff is ready to help," the statement read. </p>.<p>Further, it added that multiple public transport options like metro, buses, and cabs are available for convinient travel to and from the airport. </p><p>IndiGo on Sunday said it was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-ops-may-stabilise-by-dec-10-650-sunday-flights-cancelled-3823267">on track to operate over 1,650 flights </a>during the day and that it intends to stabilise the network that has been thrown into disarray by December 10.</p><p>On Sunday, the crisis-hit airline cancelled over 650 flights. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said passengers have endured mental harassment and distress due to the operational crisis and assured that steps are being taken to ensure accountability is fixed.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>