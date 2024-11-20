Nokia strikes 'multi-billion' dollar deal with Bharti Airtel

<p>Helsinki: Finnish telecom equipment supplier Nokia on Wednesday said it had won a "multi-billion" dollar deal with Bharti Airtel for delivery of 4G and 5G equipment.</p>.<p>Sources familiar with the talks told <em>Reuters</em> last month Nokia and Bharti were nearing a deal worth several billion dollars to expand Bharti's network in India.</p>.Nokia buys world's largest API hub from Rapid to cash in on 5G.<p>Nokia's Swedish rival Ericsson had already won a deal of similar size with Bharti earlier in October.</p>.<p>India last year helped Nokia and Ericsson offset weakness in demand from US customers. However, the volume of orders from India slowed down significantly after a growth spurt last year.</p>.<p>Nokia's share price rose 3.1 per cent by 0829 GMT.</p>