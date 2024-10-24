NTPC net profit grows 14% to Rs 5,380 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

<p>New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC Limited on Thursday posted about 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,380.25 crore for the September quarter.</p><p>Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 4,726.40 crore, a BSE filing said.</p><p>The total income, however, fell to Rs 45,197.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 45,384.64 crore a year ago.</p><p>The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.67 per unit during the April-September quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 4.61 per unit in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>The Board of Directors also approved the first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The date of payment/dispatch of the dividend will be 18 November 2024.</p><p>The gross electricity generation of NTPC decreased to 88.46 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 90.30 BU a year ago.</p><p>Its coal output from captive mines increased to 9.03 MMT in the quarter from 5.59 MMT in the year-ago period. The production also rose during April-September this fiscal to 18.67 MMT from 11.83 MMT.</p>.<p>Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants fell to 72.28 per cent in the quarter from 75.83 per cent.</p><p>Domestic coal supply improved to 54.75 MMT in the second quarter from 54.16 MMT.</p><p>Imported coal supply stood at 1.13 MMT in the quarter against 1.25 MMT a year ago.</p><p>Gas consumption stood at 2.05 MMSCMD against 4.53 MMSCMD.</p>.<p>NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity was 76,443 MW as of September 30, up from 73,824 MW in September 2023.The company's installed capacity also increased on a standalone basis to 59,168 MW from 57,838 MW.</p>.<p>In a separate statement, NTPC said it has partnered with the Indian Army to establish a solar hydrogen-based microgrid at Chushul, Ladakh. The project will provide a stable power supply using green hydrogen in off-grid army locations. </p>