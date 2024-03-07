OpenAI says Elon Musk tried to merge It with Tesla

San Francisco: OpenAI, in its first public comments about Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the influential artificial intelligence research lab, said that Musk had tried to transform the lab from a nonprofit into a for-profit operation before he left the organization in early 2018.

The comments, made in a blog post published Tuesday evening, are part of an escalating feud between Musk and OpenAI, which is now at the forefront of an industrywide AI boom. The company said it intended to move to dismiss all the claims in Musk’s suit.

Musk sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, on Friday, accusing them of breaching a contract by putting profits and commercial interests ahead of building AI for the public good. He said that when the AI lab entered a multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft, it abandoned its founding pledge to carefully develop AI and freely share it with the public.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December, claiming copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

Musk helped found OpenAI as a nonprofit in 2015 with Altman; Greg Brockman, who was the former chief technology officer of the payments company Stripe; and several AI researchers. Before the lab was announced, Altman and Brockman intended to raise about $100 million, but Musk said that it should tell the news media and the public it was raising $1 billion and that he would provide the added funds, according to a contemporaneous email included in the blog post.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We need to go with a much bigger number than $100M to avoid sounding hopeless,” he wrote in the email. “I will cover whatever anyone else doesn’t provide.”