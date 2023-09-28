Owner of Adani Power's largest public investor a 'single-person company': Report

In a development that may shed some light on the Adani probe, it has been revealed that the controlling shareholder of Opal Investment Private Ltd -- the largest public investor in Adani Power Ltd -- is a "single-person company" that was established in the UAE in May 2019.

According to a report by The Indian Express, which claimed to have access to corporate records, Opal Investment Pvt Ltd is also among the 13 overseas funds under SEBI scrutiny.

SEBI's investigation had earlier pointed to Zenith Commodities General Trading LLC as the controlling shareholder of Opal Investment Pvt Ltd, with Adel Hassan Ahmed Alali of UAE identified as its beneficial owner.

However, in July 2020, Adel also assumed directorship of Opal Investments (Mauritius), recorded with the address of Trustlink International, a corporate service provider, the IE report further said.

The said corporate records further indicate that Opal Investment has severed ties with its corporate agent, Trustlink International, following its connection to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report.