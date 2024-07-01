Patanjali Foods to acquire Patanjali Ayurved's home, personal care business for Rs 1,100 crore

New Delhi: Edible oil major Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday said it will acquire Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business for Rs 1,100 crore, as part of its efforts to become a leading FMCG company.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL) is one of the promoters of Patanjali Foods. The acquisition falls under related party transactions being undertaken on a fair value and arms' length basis.

In a regulator filing, Patanjali Foods informed that the board has approved the "acquisition of the entire non-food business undertaking i.e. hair care, skin care, dental care and home care carried out by PAL, including but not limited to all movable assets, immovable properties, contracts, licenses, books and records, employees and certain assumed liabilities of PAL through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis".