Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business

By Anto Antony and Sankalp Phartiyal

Paytm is in talks with Zomato Ltd. to sell its movie and events ticketing business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the beleaguered fintech company carves a revival strategy amid weakening sales.

The discussions between Paytm, officially known as One97 Communications Ltd., and online food delivery firm Zomato are in advanced stages, though there are other suitors for the business, the people said, declining to be named as the matter is private. Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said.

Paytm, run by billionaire founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, last month reported its first sales decline on record, and vowed to trim non-core assets. It also warned of job cuts, reflecting the fallout from regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. that’s curtailed much of the fintech’s business and forced it to forge new partnerships with lenders.