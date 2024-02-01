JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Paytm shares plunge 20% after RBI orders payments bank unit to stop business

Paytm's stock fell to a six-week low of 609 rupees.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 04:39 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Shares of Indian payments firm Paytm tumbled 20 per cent in pre-open trade on Thursday, after a move by the country's financial regulator to halt business at Paytm's payments bank unit sparked fears of hits to the company's profitability and reputation.

Paytm's stock fell to a six-week low of 609 rupees.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, raising worries that the move could erode revenue from the company's main payments business.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 04:39 IST)
Business NewsRBIPaytmStock

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT