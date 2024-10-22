Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages beats quarterly profit view on strong demand

<p>Bengaluru: Varun Beverages reported its first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Monday, as the Pepsi India bottler benefited from an uptick in demand for soft drinks due to an early onset of summer.</p>.<p>Gurugram-based Varun Beverages' consolidated net profit rose to 5.37 billion rupees ($64.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 4.29 billion rupees in the year-ago period. It trounced analysts' estimates of 5.02 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.</p>.<p>Consumers opted more for cold beverages amid the sweltering summer heat, helping boost the firm's bottom-line numbers.</p>.<p>Last month, the India Meteorological Department forecast that the country was likely to experience more heat-wave days than normal between April and June.</p>.Pepsi India revenue grows in double digits.<p>The franchisee has been manufacturing and bottling PepsiCo-branded drinks for more than three decades and operates across 10 countries.</p>.<p>The company said in an exchange filing that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23.9% year-on-year.</p>.<p>Varun Beverages, known for producing and bottling various beverages such as Mirinda, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana, said its revenue from operations in the reported quarter rose 11.3% to 43.98 billion rupees year-on-year.</p>.<p>In a volatile trade, the company's shares were down 1% at 1,449 rupees, as of 0711 GMT.</p>.<p>Including session's prices, the stock has climbed 18.4% so far in 2024, compared with a 3% decline in the fast-moving consumer goods index.</p>