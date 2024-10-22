Home
Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages beats quarterly profit view on strong demand

Consumers opted more for cold beverages amid the sweltering summer heat, helping boost the firm's bottom-line numbers.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:55 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:55 IST
Business News

