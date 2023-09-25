Pilot attrition not isolated issue, Akasa’s problems lie elsewhere, says experts

Yet the airline has stated in court that the abrupt departure of over 40 pilots, without serving their notice period (of six months) had disrupted its flight schedule to the extent that 600 flights had to be cancelled in August and in September, this number could go up to 700, prompting the legal battle it has initiated. In a competitive market, other players such as IndiGo, the Tata-run airlines and even the otherwise beleaguered SpiceJet have swooped in to bite into Akasa’s market share, which slipped from 5.2% in July to 4.2% in September. This, in fact, pushed its ranking below SpiceJet in August.