Reliance Power settles Rs 3,872 crore guarantor obligations for Vidarbha Industries Power

Reliance Power Ltd said, "The entire obligations of the company as a guarantor on behalf of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) stands fully settled resulting in release and discharge of corporate guarantee, understandings and all obligations and claims thereby in relation to the outstanding debt of VIPL amount to Rs 3,872.04 crore."

The firm said it has settled all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (CFM). "100 per cent shares of VIPL have been pledged in favour of CFM against the release and discharge of corporate guarantee given by Reliance Power."

According to the terms of the settlement agreement Reliance Power, along with its subsidiaries Rosa Power Supply Company and VIPL, and CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd, have formalised a pact to settle the outstanding debt.