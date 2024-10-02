Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

SBI to add 600 branches in its network during FY25: Chairman C S Setty

The country's biggest lender opened 137 branches last fiscal. Of the total, 59 new rural branches were inaugurated.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us