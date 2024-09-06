SEBI employees protest at headquarters; demand Buch resignation

Mumbai: A large number of SEBI employees protested outside the capital markets regulator's headquarters on Thursday, seeking chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation.

The staffers, numbering over 200 as per an estimate, held a silent protest outside the main building in the Bandra Kurla Complex, housing Buch and other officials' offices.

None of the protesting employees spoke to the media, but a handout purported to have been drafted by the protesting officials sought the withdrawal of a press release issued by SEBI on Wednesday and also Buch's resignation.

The protesting employees assembled in front of the building and were seen standing there for about 90 minutes before dispersing.

For Puri, protests and internal issues have come at a time when she is probably facing the most challenging times in her stint. The career banker-turned-regulator is battling speculations on whether a conflict of interest made her go slow on the probe against Adani Group and a raft of other allegations around it.

This is not the first instance of a protest at the SEBI, which witnessed a similar protest over a month ago by some employees. At that time, officials had said that the protests were by a few elements and do not have the backing of the recognised unions or associations.

In what is unprecedented for any financial regulator, around 500 employees are reported to have written to the Finance Ministry on August 6 against the top management for what they called a "toxic" work environment, which includes instances of public humiliation and shouting down.