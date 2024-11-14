Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

SECI issues showcause notices to Reliance Power, its arm over fake bank guarantees

The notice stated that the repeated submission of a fake Bank Guarantee (BG) along with its counterfeit endorsement has been deemed a deliberate act by the Bidder.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 14:28 IST
Business NewsReliance Power

Follow us on :

Follow Us