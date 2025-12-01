Menu
Homeworld

More work needed to reach Ukraine peace deal after 'productive' talks in Florida: Rubio

A meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday was "very productive," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, adding that work still remains towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 23:38 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 23:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussia

