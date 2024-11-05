Home
Set to open on Nov 6, Swiggy IPO will bankroll its quick commerce ambitions 

With its price band set between Rs 371 to 390, the IPO will have a primary offer size is of Rs 4500 crores, including Rs 27 crores reserved for employees at the upper price band.
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 19:55 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 19:55 IST
Business NewsSwiggy

