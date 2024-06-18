Shell to acquire Singaporean LNG firm Pavilion Energy from Temasek

It includes Pavilion Energy's 6.5 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG supply contracts from suppliers such as Chevron, BP and QatarEnergy sourced from U.S. liquefaction facilities such as the Corpus Christi Liquefaction, Freeport LNG and Cameron LNG.

Pavilion's long-term regasification capacity of approximately 2 mtpa at UK's Isle Grain LNG terminal, its regasification access in Singapore and Spain, and its LNG bunkering business in Singapore, the world's largest ship refuelling port, are also included in the deal, Shell said.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell's integrated gas and upstream director, said that the purchase will bring material volumes and additional flexibility to its global portfolio.

Shell said the acquisition will be absorbed within its cash capital expenditure guidance, which remains unchanged.

"The deal is in excess of the internal rate of return hurdle rate for Shell's integrated gas business, delivering on its 15-25 per cent growth ambition for purchased volumes, relative to 2022," Shell said in its statement.

Shell planned to expand its LNG business by 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2030, compared with 2022, and this deal is expected to help deliver these targets, it added.

Shell expects global demand for LNG to rise by more than 50 per cent by 2040 as coal-to-gas switching gathers pace in China, South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

The deal came just over a decade after Temasek established Pavilion Energy to address the growing demand for energy in Asia and support the energy transition.

"We believe Shell is well positioned to grow Pavilion Energy's business and strengthen its global LNG hub in Singapore," Juliet Teo, Temasek's head of portfolio development group and head of Singapore market, said in its statement.