<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=skoda%20auto">Skoda Auto</a> India on Wednesday said it will cut prices across its entire product portfolio by up to Rs 3.3 lakh to pass on the full <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST">GST </a>reduction benefits to customers.</p>.<p>Similarly, SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to Rs 65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to Rs 63,207, the company said in a statement.</p>.Skoda Auto Volkswagen India looks for potential local partner amid alleged customs duty fraud.<p>"The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.</p>.<p>By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions, he added.</p>.Plan to enter mass market EV segment in India: Skoda Auto.<p>"For us, this means our products are available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience...," Gupta noted.</p>.<p>The company further said is currently extending limited-period offer benefits equivalent to upcoming GST reduction on the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq models, valid till September 21.</p>