Skoda to cut price by up to Rs 3.3 lakh to pass on the full GST reduction benefits

Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to Rs 3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to Rs 1,19,295.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 08:31 IST
Business News

