Smartworks announces Rs 168 crore fund-raise from investors

New Delhi: Managed workplace platform Smartworks has raised Rs 168 crore in the current calendar year, from investors such Keppel Ltd, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund, Plutus Capital, family trusts, and from individuals in private funding rounds.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that its promoters continue holding majority shareholding in the company. Other prominent investors include Keppel, Mahima Stocks Private Limited and Deutsche Bank

“Capital from the latest fundraising will be used for the growth and expansion of the business of the company and to meet its general corporate expenses,” Smartworks founder Neetish Sarda said. The company caters to workspace needs to large organizations across sectors.