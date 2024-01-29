SpiceJet gets over Rs 900cr funding; to focus on fleet upgradation, cost cutting

New Delhi: With over Rs 900 crore funding coming in this month, SpiceJet will focus on upgradation of its fleet and cost-cutting measures, as the no-frills airline works on ways to come out of turbulent times.

In an internal note to the senior staff on Monday, the airline said it now has a substantial bank balance of more than Rs 900 crore, including Rs 160 crore received as an instalment under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds in recent months, has so far received around Rs 1,000 crore under the ECLGS.

The latest instalment came recently after its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh infused funds into the airline, according to an official in the know.

Singh, who has been helming the no-frills carrier, has so far put in Rs 200 crore out of the Rs 500 crore fund infusion that he had announced last year.