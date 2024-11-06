Home
Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on first day of offer

The initial share sale received bids for 1,89,80,620 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:30 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 14:30 IST
