Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on first day of offer

<p>New Delhi: The initial public offer of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy Ltd subscribed 12 per cent on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The initial share sale received bids for 1,89,80,620 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.</p>.<p>The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 54 per cent subscription while the non-institutional investors part got subscribed 6 per cent.</p>.<p>Swiggy on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru-based company's shares are available for public subscription in the price range of Rs 371 to Rs 390 during November 6-8.</p>.Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 billion; IPO to open on Wednesday.<p>The company is aiming to garner Rs 11,327 crore from the IPO, which has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.</p>.<p>The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about USD 11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band. Rival Zomato, which went public in July 2021, has a market valuation of Rs 2.25 lakh crore.</p>.<p>Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.</p>.<p>Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India and Citigroup Global Markets are the managers of the offer.</p>