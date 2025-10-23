<p>Moscow: If <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> is given long-range weapons like Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike deep inside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>, Moscow’s response will be “overwhelming, stunning”, President Vladimir Putin said in his televised remarks on the sidelines of the XVII Congress of the Russian Geographical Society here on Thursday.</p><p>Putin was responding to reporters on the cancellation of the Budapest summit and fresh sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil corporations, and the possibility of Zelensky getting long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.</p>.Putin says Russia will never bow to US pressure, warns on missiles.<p>He described the latest sanctions as yet another attempt to pressure Russia.</p><p>“Not a single self-respecting nation can bow to outside pressure, especially a nation like Russia,” Putin said, reminding that most of the American sanctions on Russia were imposed in Trump’s first term in office.</p><p>Putin said it was Trump who proposed a meeting in Budapest during their phone conversation on October 16, “we presume that it is not cancellation but postponement”.</p><p>“We believe a dialogue is better than a dispute, a war,” Putin said, indicating behind-the-scenes contacts are being maintained by both sides. </p><p>He warned that US sanctions on Russian crude will hit back American consumers, who will feel the pinch with skyrocketing global oil prices, as a crucial vote (series of elections from congress to gubernatorial polls) awaits Trump.</p>