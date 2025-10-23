Menu
Russia’s response to Ukrainian strikes with Western weapons will be overwhelming: Vladimir Putin

He described the latest sanctions as yet another attempt to pressure Russia.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 18:23 IST
