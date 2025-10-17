Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | What could a Ukraine peace look like?

Particularly important for Russia would be the ability to use the U.S. dollar in global transactions and the opening up of Western financial institutions to Russian money again.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 14:20 IST
UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us