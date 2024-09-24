Home
Tata Power shuts 500 MW unit in Mumbai after fire

Efforts are underway to restore normal operations at the plant and the company is in the process of assessing the damages, Tata Power noted.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 14:24 IST

New Delhi: Tata Power has shut a 500-megawatt (MW) thermal power unit at its Trombay plant in Mumbai due to a fire incident, the company said on Tuesday.

Tata Power said the fire, which occurred in the control room of the plant's unit 5 on Monday, was quickly put out and no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the company added.

Efforts are underway to restore normal operations at the plant and the company is in the process of assessing the damages, Tata Power noted.

There has been no disruption to Mumbai's power supply due to the incident, the company said.

Published 24 September 2024, 14:24 IST
