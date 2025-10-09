Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TCS hints at more layoffs; total headcount down by 19,755 in Q2

The company's workforce has declined by 19,755 employees in the second quarter alone. Its closing headcount stood at 593,314 as of September 2025, compared to 6,13,069 employees in June quarter.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 15:44 IST
Business NewsTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us