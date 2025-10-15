<p>Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the adventure motorcycle category with the launch of its new 300cc motorcycle, TVS Apache RTX. The new motorcycle will be manufactured at its Mysuru factory and sold in both domestic and export markets.</p><p>TVS Apache RTX is powered by 299.1cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to steel trellis frame and mono-volume body design.</p><p>TVS Apache RTX is the first product built on the all new Next-Gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform - designed, developed and engineered at TVS. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,000.</p><p>Gaurav Gupta, President-2W India Business, TVS Motor Company said the company has designed the new motorcycle at its in-house R&D unit over the last three years.</p>.Two dead in head-on collision between bikes in Davangere.<p>“At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly understanding evolving customer needs - not just to participate in them, but to redefine. We are frontrunners in many industry-first innovations. Our endeavour is to bring aspiration within reach and inspire new riders."</p><p>"TVS Apache has done this for two decades by redefining performance motorcycling. It is now a global community of over six million riders. We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue this winning streak and bring renewed spirit and new energy to the adventure rally tourer segment,” he said.</p><p>This adventure bike embodies a forward-leaning, mono-volume silhouette - where tank and headlamp merge into one sculpted form that is tuned for commanding composure and control when seated, straddling, or in motion. Muscular, rally-inspired lines and surfaces are crafted for aerodynamic efficiency and visual harmony, uniting purpose with performance.</p><p>TVS Apache RTX comes with multiple ride modes (urban, rain, tour, rally): Each mode fine-tunes engine response, traction control and ABS for the terrain—ensuring stability, smooth acceleration, and confidence on city streets, highways, and off-road trails. </p><p>It is fitted with a five-inch TFT display with map mirroring: High daylight-brightness, navigation-ready display shows turn-by-turn directions and essential information clearly, keeping riders connected.</p>