Ten-man Chelsea hold Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby

The result means Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the table on 30 points ahead of Manchester City with Chelsea third on 24.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 23:53 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 23:53 IST
