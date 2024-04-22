Uber lost and found: Delhi most forgetful city; Bengaluru 3rd

Delhi is India's most forgetful city, as per Uber, followed by Mumbai, with Bengaluru coming in third.
The company released its Lost and Found Index for 2024, which uses insights and data gathered by the ride-sharing enterprise to educate riders about items they forget and how to recover them.
Five most forgetful cities in India as per Uber
Credit: Reuters and iStock Photos
The five most forgetful cities in India, as per Uber, are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. While Bengaluru was fourth last year, it has risen to the third spot.
Uber listed the most commonly forgotten items, which include phones, laptop bags, clothing, keys, headphones, wallet, spectacles or sunglasses, water bottles, jewellery, and watches.
Most unique items forgotten as per Uber
Credit: iStock Photos
Of the most unique items left behind are the ukulele, coin collection, gate valve, cornflakes, and even prasad.
Uber further noted that people mostly forgot things around 7 pm, with most incidents taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The time around Diwali also saw people forgetting things in Ubers the most - that is on November 9, 10, and 11.
Phone brands most left behind in Uber cabs
Credit: Reuters and iStock Photos
The ride-hailing company also informed that Apple phones were most forgotten as the year went on, followed by Samsung phones, and then Redmi devices.
Items which were blue in colour were forgotten the most, as per Uber, followed by items that were red and pink.
How to retrieve lost items on Uber
To retrieve an item lost in an Uber ride, tap on the 'menu' icon, head to 'your trips' and choose the trip where something was left behind, then tap ' report an issue with this trip'.
The rider, then has to choose the 'I lost an item' option, after which they can contact the driver about the lost item.
For this, one must scroll down and enter the contact number on which they can be reached at.
Then, one has to hit submit. If one loses their phone, it is best to enter an alternate contact number. Then, contact is established with the driver directly by the Uber app, and if confirmed that the item has been left behind in the cab, then the driver and rider have to coordinate on a mutually convenient time and place to facilitate the return.
If a rider cannot contact the driver, Uber's in-app support team can be contacted over the loss, and they will attempt to resolve the issue.