Maharashtra's Mahavitaran repays Rs 12,800 crore loan in one installment

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed Mahavitaran to make Mahavitaran financially stronger and in this regard, successful steps have been taken to lighten the debt burden on the company.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 10:52 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 10:52 IST
