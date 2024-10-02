Home
West Asia tensions: Air India closely monitoring situation; Lufthansa cancels 2 flights on Wednesday

Officials in the know said Air India and Vistara have stopped using the Iranian airspace sometime back. Air India has already suspended flights to Tel Aviv (Israel) till further notice.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 17:55 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 17:55 IST
