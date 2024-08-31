With Air India and Vistara merger, what can customers expect?

On Friday, Air India and Vistara announced that November 12 onwards, all Vistara flights will be operated under the Tata Group's Air India banner. The development came after the union government cleared Singapore Airline's Rs 2,058.5 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposal in Air India Group.

The government has already given its assent for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the Air India-Vistara merger. While Air India is owned by Tata Group, Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

The announcement has left passengers worried about already booked flights with Vistara.

The airline has however clarified that this merger will not affect flights that are booked till November 11. Those who have flights booked after that date will automatically have new Air India flights assigned to them.