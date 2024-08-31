With Air India and Vistara merger, what can customers expect?

On Friday, Air India and Vistara announced that November 12 onwards, all Vistara flights will be operated under the Tata Group's Air India banner. The development came after the union government cleared Singapore Airline's Rs 2,058.5 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposal in Air India Group.
The government has already given its assent for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the Air India-Vistara merger. While Air India is owned by Tata Group, Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.
The announcement has left passengers worried about already booked flights with Vistara.
The airline has however clarified that this merger will not affect flights that are booked till November 11. Those who have flights booked after that date will automatically have new Air India flights assigned to them.
An article in The Indian Express states that new electronic tickets will be issued for the affected passengers and the exercise will be carried out in phases in the month of September. Customers will be informed individually when new tickets are generated for them.
Moreover, September 3 onwards customers will not be able to book tickets for Vistara flights beyond November 12 but they can still book tickets for Vistara flights scheduled till November 11.
The same stands for other services such as add-ons and modification of bookings, for flights scheduled till November 11, the changes can be made through the Vistara website itself but beyond that date all changes have to be made through the Air India website.
In terms of service and product quality, passengers can expect the same sort of quality as at least initially all Vistara crew members and aircraft will be transferred to Air India. In a few months, however, the line between the two carriers will likely be erased with more unified deployment of flights and crew members, the article notes.
The loyalty programmes of the two carriers will also be merged eventually. Club Vistara will be merged with Air India’s own frequent flyer programme called 'Flying Returns'. Customers who happen to have accounts with both these airlines can go to the Vistara website and merge their accounts. If they don't do this themselves, both accounts will be merged automatically at a later date. In case of a mismatch of details, a new Flying Returns account will be created to which Club Vistara points will be transferred.