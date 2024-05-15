Woman 'permanently disabled' after AstraZeneca Covid vaccine trial, first lawsuit in US filed against company: Report

A lawsuit has been filed against pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca by an American woman who claims to have been 'permanently disabled' after she took the company's Covid vaccine during its trial, The Telegraph reported.

42-year-old Brianne Dressen has claimed that she developed a neurological condition after partaking in the vaccine trial in 2020.

Dressen is now suing the company for a 'breach of contract' as she has said that the company 'failed to provide' her with medical care post-trial. This lawsuit becomes the first the company has to battle in the US.