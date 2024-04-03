Yahoo acquires Instagram co-founders' AI news platform Artifact

Yahoo said on Tuesday it had acquired Instagram co-founders' AI-driven news platform, Artifact, and will incorporate its technology across the US web services provider's news and other sites.

The deal signals continued pain for media start-ups struggling to grow revenue at a time when Big Tech giants Alphabet and Meta Platforms attract the bulk of advertising sales.

In January, Artifact said in a blogpost it would wind down operations of its app as "the market opportunity isn't big enough to warrant continued investment in this way."

Yahoo, which also owns news brands TechCrunch, Engadget and Yahoo Finance, said Artifact's AI-powered recommendation engine and other features will help scale its news operations and deliver personalized content to audience.

The online publisher also owns a minority stake in content recommendation platform Taboola.