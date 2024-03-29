Zee lays off 50% staff at its Bengaluru-based Technology and Innovation Centre

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment on Friday said it has 'pruned' its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) by about 50 per cent following the guidance of a special committee, which had conducted a critical assessment of its several business verticals.

The MD & CEO has pruned TIC staff strength by 50 per cent to achieve a cost-effective structure, a Bengaluru-based business vertical of the company that offers technology solutions, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in an official statement.

Though the company has not shared the exact number of employees impacted by the move, ZEEL in its latest annual report said, 'The centre has over 650 engineers who give us an unparalleled edge in the race to win the digital ecosystem'.