Zomato CEO takes to the streets to deliver orders, internet divided

Goyal's post garnered mixed response on social media and while some were stoked to see him take deliveries up, several users criticised him as well.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:08 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsHaryanaZomatoTrendingDeepinder Goyal

