Zomato CEO takes to the streets to deliver orders, internet divided

<p>Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz made headlines after the power couple took to the streets of Gurugram posing as delivery agents and delivering food orders. </p><p>In an Instagram post, Goyal shared snippets of his day out as a Zomato delivery agent where the CEO can be seen donning the company uniform and riding a bike to fulfill client orders alongside his wife. </p><p>"Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with @greciamunozp," his caption read. </p><p>However, Goyal's post garnered mixed response on social media. While some were stoked to see him take deliveries up, several users criticised him as well. </p><p>"Whether your Delivery boys able to afford Triumph and they will able to manage the running cost with the money you provided to them as delivery charge," an Instagram user wrote as several other pointed out his high-end bike that other agents do not have.</p><p>However, some even hailed Goel as a "true inspiration". </p><p>This comes at a time when the online food ordering and delivery platform's co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra resigned in September to pursue other interests.</p><p>Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra tendered her resignation, with effect from September 27, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.</p><p>She had been with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO.</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>