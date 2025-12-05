Menu
Putin India Visit LIVE | Russian President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Hello readers, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two day visit to India on Thursday, December 4. Putin will be taking part in the 23rd India-Russia Summit which is scheduled for today. His visit comes at a time when India is going through a tense relationship with the US with regard to New Delhi importing crude oil from Russia. Follow all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 05:54 IST
11:2405 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | Russian President accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:2105 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | Russian President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan, ceremonial reception begins

11:1905 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates |  PM Narendra Modi welcomes President Droupadi Murmu to the Rashtrapati Bhawan

11:1805 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan

10:5605 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | Preparations underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Published 05 December 2025, 02:59 IST
