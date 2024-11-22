Zomato to join BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23

<p>New Delhi: Online food delivery giant Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.</p>.<p>This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE.</p>.<p>The changes will take effect on December 23, 2024, the Asia Index announced on Friday.</p>.<p>Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year.</p>.Charging Rs 20 lakh for job was just a filter, not the plan: Zomato MD & CEO.<p>Also, the reconstitution extends beyond the Sensex, impacting other indices such as the BSE 100, BSE Sensex 50, and BSE Sensex Next 50.</p>.<p>As a part of the reshuffle in the BSE Sensex 50, key additions to the index include Zomato, Jio Financial Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.</p>.<p>On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and LTI Mindtree are set to exit the index.</p>