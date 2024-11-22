Home
business

Zomato to join BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23

This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 15:58 IST
Business NewsZomatoJSW SteelBSE Sensex

