<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said the party has identified an alternative place to hold public meeting in Erode on December 16 and submitted a petition to police seeking permission.</p>.<p>The party had earlier sought permission at Pavalathampalayam area and it was declined by the police.</p>.<p>"I have not yet received any information or communication, either from the police or Revenue department about the denial of permission for conducting a meeting by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay on 16 December at Pavalathampalayam area on a seven-acre site," he said.</p>.<p>"I noticed the refusal of permission through the print and visual media," Sengottaiyan told reporters at Gobichettipalayam.</p>.<p>Erode is the home turf of Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who joined the actor-politician's party after being expelled from AIADMK.</p>.<p>He said as a precautionary measure he selected a 16 acre site near Vijayamangalam toll gate located at Saralai village on National Highways and on Sunday night submitted a request petition to the police.</p>.<p>He hoped that the police personnel will inspect the second site also and sanction permission to conduct the meeting.</p>.<p>Sengottaiyan said at the meeting, some former ministers would join TVK in the presence of party chief Vijay. However, he refused to name them.</p>