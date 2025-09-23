Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Core infrastructure output growth rises to 15-month high of 6.3% in August

The core sector has a weight of 40.27% in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 23:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 23:05 IST
Business Newsinfrastructure

Follow us on :

Follow Us